Crystal Valley Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CYVF remained flat at $58.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crystal Valley Financial
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.