Crystal Valley Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CYVF)

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYVF remained flat at $58.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

