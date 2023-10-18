CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells $305,924.01 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12.

On Friday, August 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $249,426.62.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 1,135,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,826. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.33. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

