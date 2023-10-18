Dai Price Down 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.35 billion and $107.77 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

