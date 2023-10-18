Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) EVP Sells $212,677.92 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daktronics Stock Performance

DAKT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,345. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $232.53 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

