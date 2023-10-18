DAO Maker Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $99.35 million and approximately $831,397.37 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,400,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

