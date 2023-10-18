Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $187.86 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.06 or 0.00042664 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $187.86 million and approximately $372,596.77 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00140130 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,573,225 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

