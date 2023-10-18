Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Desjardins

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.77.

Shares of DFY stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$38.56. 29,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.43. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$32.09 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.09. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of C$954.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.5743556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

