DEI (DEI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.30

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $10.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

