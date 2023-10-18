Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Stock Down 1.9 %

Deluxe stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 122,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,111. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $794.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

