Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 598,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Denbury has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $100.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 3,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

