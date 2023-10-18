Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €20.39 ($21.46) and last traded at €20.40 ($21.47). Approximately 4,929,421 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.47 ($21.55).
Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.37.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
