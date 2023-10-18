Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $85,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 318.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.50. 6,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $154.24 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.88%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

