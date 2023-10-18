Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DSX

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 212,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.