Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) traded up 22.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.99 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.98 ($0.05). 716,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 103,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Digitalbox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

