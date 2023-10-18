Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 1.65% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $28,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 987,365 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,644,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,675,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. 82,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,478. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.