Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 329,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

