Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 2,763,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,663. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

