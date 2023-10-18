Domtar (TSE:UFS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.48

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.48 and traded as high as C$71.48. Domtar shares last traded at C$71.48, with a volume of 1,772 shares.

Domtar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.48.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

