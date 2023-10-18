DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Stanley Tang sold 3,540 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $269,004.60.

On Friday, August 11th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $7,408,380.00.

Shares of DASH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. 2,578,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,935. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1,139.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in DoorDash by 41.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

