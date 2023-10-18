DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Up 13.2% in September

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,007.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185,196 shares of company stock worth $818,543,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after buying an additional 362,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after buying an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. 814,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,291. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

