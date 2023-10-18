Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.70). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Downing One VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £102.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.

About Downing One VCT

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

