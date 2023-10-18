Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Insider Craig Overpeck Sells 1,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $21,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Overpeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Craig Overpeck sold 1,000 shares of Doximity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $21,480.00.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

