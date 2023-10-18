Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,365.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $82,050.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $83,130.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $69,381.40.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,055. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 282.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,193 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,052.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,126 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

