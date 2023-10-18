Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.