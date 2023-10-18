e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $179,532.50 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, September 7th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24.

ELF traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

