Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EOI opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

