Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETJ opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

