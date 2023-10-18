Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $63,088.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

