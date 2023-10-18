Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETV opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

