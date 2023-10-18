Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
