Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $938,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $745,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

