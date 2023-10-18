Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
