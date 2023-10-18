Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 648,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.