ECOMI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $239.16 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $239.16 million and approximately $243,279.87 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is ecomi.notion.site.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

