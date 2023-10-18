Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues Earnings Results

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Educational Development Price Performance

EDUC opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

