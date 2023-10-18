Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as high as C$4.90. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 17,165 shares trading hands.

Electrovaya Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

