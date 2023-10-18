Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

ELYM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

