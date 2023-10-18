Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann acquired 4,700 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $101,849.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,558 shares of company stock worth $409,371 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 149.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Embecta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Embecta by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Embecta has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $888.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

