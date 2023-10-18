Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Emerald in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,367. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.32. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
