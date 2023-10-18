Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Emerald in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emerald Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 120.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 428.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald by 74.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 155,401 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 33.3% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,367. The firm has a market cap of $329.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.32. Emerald has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

