Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.86.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:ENB traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.94. The company has a market cap of C$93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.