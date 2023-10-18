Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares changing hands.
Encanto Potash Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
