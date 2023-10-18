Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 14.5 %

EPAC opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.