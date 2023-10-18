Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 14.5 %
EPAC opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12.
Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Consumer Staples Find Support, Signal Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.