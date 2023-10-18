Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.62-6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.246-5.266 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $175.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,290. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

