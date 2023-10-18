Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $5.72 on Wednesday, hitting $175.14. 1,277,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

