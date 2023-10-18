Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.62-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.29 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.62-6.72 EPS.

Equifax Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE EFX traded down $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.16. 1,276,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.38. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

