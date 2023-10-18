Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 18th (AES, BALL, BR, FCCO, FUN, MDWD, MTD, NDAQ, NEON, ODC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 18th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get The AES Co alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $63.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $58.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $78.00 to $71.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.