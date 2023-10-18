Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 18th (AES, BALL, BR, FCCO, FUN, MDWD, MTD, NDAQ, NEON, ODC)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 18th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $63.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $58.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $78.00 to $71.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

