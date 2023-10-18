Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 0.1% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,949. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

