Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Reaches $72.85 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and approximately $72.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $14.86 or 0.00052479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,315.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00215289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00804438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00530832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00142716 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,574,429 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

