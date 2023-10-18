Ethereum (ETH) One Day Volume Hits $4.32 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion and $4.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,562.67 or 0.05536059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,262,264 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.