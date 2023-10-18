Eukles Asset Management Acquires 158 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 68.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in State Street by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

STT traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. 3,773,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,113. State Street Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Read Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.