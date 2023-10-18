Eukles Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,409,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,839. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

