Eukles Asset Management Buys 172 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises about 2.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,949,435. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. 924,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,759. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

